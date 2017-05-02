First Thursday discounts at Hyde Park businesses this week

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Downtown Hyde Park is celebrating First Thursdays from Thursday, May 4, through Thursday, Nov. 2, this year. The event includes discounts, dining, and music at 40 plus participating stores and restaurants.

The monthly events are in collaboration with University of Chicago (U. of C.), the Southeast Chicago Commission (SECC) and the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce.

Hyde Park’s First Thursdays will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and deals include percentages off of purchases, drink vouchers, buy one get one free deals, samples, and merchandise when customers mention “First Thursday.”

Amy Srodon, marketing and communications manager at U. of C., said First Thursdays began last year, in response to similar events in other neighborhoods, “as a way to make people more aware of all new and existing Hyde Park businesses.”

According to a Nov. 2, 2016 article in the Herald, neighborhood events and festivals are beneficial in providing entertainment to residents of Hyde Park. Those who monitor retail trends in the community found, at that time that, festivals and events are also of benefit to businesses where the events take place.

“Downtown Hyde Park has a great mix of local, independent businesses combined with popular national chains,” James Hennessy, associate vice president for commercial real estate operations for the university said in a written statement. “The First Thursday events are an excellent opportunity for people to visit their favorite businesses for discounts and explore new businesses, as well.”

Whole Foods, 5118 S. Lake Park Ave.; A10 Hyde Park, 1462 E. 53rd St.; Akira 1539 E. 53rd St.; Cafe 53, 1369 E. 53rd St.; and other local businesses are participating in this year’s kick off event.

Srodon said the weather is expected to be cold Thursday night but they hope to see people out and about. There have also been numerous RSVPs on the event site as well as engagement about the event across social media platforms.

Newcomers for the event include Nando’s PERi-PERi, Roti Modern Mediterranean, Target and Whole Foods Market. To see a complete listing of all participating businesses visit firstthurs.com.

t.hill@hpherald.com