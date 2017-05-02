Obamas to meet with community and reveal plans for the OPC

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Former President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama will be joining Mayor Rahm Emanuel and community leaders for a roundtable discussion centered on the Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC), Wednesday morning, May 3, at the South Shore Cultural Center 7059 S. Shore Dr.

The discussion serves as an opportunity for the Obamas to update the community on the progress of the OPC and to hear from community members about their ideas for the OPC.

The OPC will be situated in Jackson Park and house a library holding the Presidential archives, a museum focusing on the Obama Presidency and space for programs and initiatives that advance the foundation’s public mission.

This will be the first joint public speaking appearance for the Obamas since the President left the White House in January.

t.hill@hpherald.com