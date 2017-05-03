Community shares memories of Zach Padove

By TONIA HILL

Emergency responders were dispatched to 25-year-old Zachary Padove’s apartment building on the 1200 Block of East 53rd St., at about 2:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 26.

Pardove was found unresponsive in his room by his mother, according to reports.

There were materials found in Pardove’s apartment that were of concern, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford, which caused fire crews to issue a Level I hazardous material response.

The response was soon upgraded to a Level II response.

About half a dozen residents in the building were evacuated. Just after 10 a.m., that Wednesday, residents were allowed to reenter the building. Langford said there was not any danger to the community.

Several news outlets reported that the incident may have been meth-related but according to a Cook County Medical Examiner’s spokeswoman an autopsy was performed on Thursday, April 27, and the cause of the death has not yet been determined.

Family, neighbors, and coworkers were not pleased with the immediate adverse accusations about the cause of Padove’s death. They want the community to know about Padove as a Hyde Park resident and colleague.

Padove who was an only child, was born on Oct. 22, 1991. He was inquisitive as a child, said his father Bill Padove.

“He always had to figure out how something worked,” Bill Padove said. “He was his own person. He didn’t try to follow any trend. He was himself and very comfortable with that.”

He attended Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., and graduated from Kenwood Academy High School 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., in 2010.

Padove worked at the Hyde Park Animal Shelter 1363 E. 53rd St., while he was in high school and once he graduated he worked at the shelter for several years and was sweet and kind, according to Natalie Casey who worked alongside Padove at the Animal Shelter for three years.

Betsy Budney, a longtime Hyde Park resident, was close to Padove’s family and said that he had not changed much since she knew him as a boy.

“He was an extremely bright young man who remained curious and inquisitive, and enthusiastic about trying new things, like making the beer and fermented foods,” Budney said by email.

“He had an interest in computers,” Casey said and added that Padove even helped her with her computer at home.

Budney said Padove’s knack for fixing things stems from his grandfather.

“Like his grandfather, he could fix anything, any machine, any technology, Budney said by email. “He didn’t need to read the instructions in order to put together something complicated. I still admire him for his enthusiasm and drive in turning ideas and information into viable, real life goods.”

As a technician at the Animal Shelter, Padove helped prepare animals for surgical procedures and x-rays and ordered medication.

Budney said he loved having and caring for animals.

“When I took my dog to the vet, Zachary was always gentle, patient, and unafraid of my dog, and my fearful dog was unafraid of Zach,” Budney said.

Casey said Padove was “dependable and helpful” and that she knew that she could count on him.

“He was a staple in the clinic,” She said. “Customers came in and asked for him.”

His other interests included home brewing, fermentation, and distilling, according to his father.

He wanted to make and market fermented drinks,” Bill Padove said. “He loved science and loved the process of science and making things.”

According to reports he would bring in kombucha, which is a fermented tea. The odor that alarmed emergency responders, last week, was likely the smell from the kombucha, said Bill Padove.

One of the last conversations that Bill Padove had with his son was over the phone. Bill Padove said his son had just received a phone call about an interview for a job that he was interested in. It was a similar to his previous position at the shelter, but it was a bit more advanced.

“He was so excited,” Bill Padove said.

Padove had worked at the shelter since 2008 but left for personal reasons a few months ago. Since he’d left, Casey said she could feel a difference at the shelter. When they worked together, she said that he made her laugh.

Casey said the mood at the shelter has been somber since he passed away last week.

Casey, who has a son around the same age as Padove also considered him as a son and said “I miss talking with him.”

Padove’s family and friends held a small memorial service with about 25 people last Saturday, April 29, at Promontory Point, 5491 S. Shore Dr.

