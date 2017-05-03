Hyde Park Owl to host event program on hearing loss

Hyde Park OWL will be hosting a program about hearing loss on Saturday, May 6. The program in partnership with the Chicago Hyde Park Village and Southside Healthy Aging Experts (SHARE) includes veteran hearing aid distributor and coach Larry Hagle and hearing loss program chair Dolores Rosenblum.

Hagle will demonstrate different types of hearing devices and their benefits and Rosenblum, who has suffered from hearing loss will talk about strategies for dealing with hearing loss.

The program starts at 1 p.m., and will be held at Treasure Island Grocery Store 1526 E. 55th St., in the community room.