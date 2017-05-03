Hyde Park teenager to receive a doctorate this fall

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Hyde Park teen, Thessalonika A. Embry, 18, is on track to earn a doctorate this fall. Embry earned a bachelor’s in Psychology at the age of 14 and an MBA in Organizational Leadership at 16-years-old.

Embry has an IQ of 199 and a grade point average of 4.0 in her doctoral program.

Embry’s mother home schooled her at a young age. While her mother attended college to receive her bachelor’s Embry, who was just four at the time joined her mother for classes and participated alongside other students.

“When I was about four or five years old, I used to go to class with her, and I participated in the presentations,” Embry said. “We got approval from the instructors to allow me to sit in the class. I studied the textbook chapters with her.”

After a few years, she took a placement test and received a high score allowing her to enroll at the College of Lake County located in Grayslake, Ill.

She later transferred to Chicago State University to complete her bachelor’s degree and moved in with her grandparents who live in Hyde Park.

Embry said she has a keen interest in Psychology because “it studies why we do what we do and that has spilled over in my dissertation.”

Embry’s thesis centers on dreams and how they impact day-to-day life and vice versa.

In addition to academics, Embry also is an app developer for Apple and Google and is a bestselling author and motivational speaker. She is currently working on a Black History app for a marketing firm.

“This app will help people learn about Black History through trivia and quizzes,” Embry said.

The app, called Black HizQuiz is in the process of going live and will be available to download on Apple and Android devices.

Her first three books, which are self-published, “Jump the Education Barrier,” “The Genius Race,” and “In the Future” have sold over a million copies.

Her books aim to inspire students and entrepreneurs and encourage them along their path.

As most students are completing high school and preparing to enter college, Embry will receive a Ph.D. in Business Psychology and is also training to become a private equity investor and commercial pilot.

Jump the Education Barrier provides details on how students can finish college earlier. The book was translated into several languages including Spanish, Polish, and Mandarin.

Other titles such as “The Genius Race,” “In the Future,” “Perspicacious Investing,” and “Settle: Justice for All,” were designed for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Embry believes people can be geniuses in any area that they choose to be and that a “genius is not limited to academics.”

This year, she released two news books, including “Ready Writer: Go Get Your Bestselling Book” and “Really: The Realities of Real Estate.”

In her free time, Embry likes to attend events at her church, Living Word Christian Center, where she is an active member. She also loves amusement parks, traveling, and taking vacations.

t.hill@hpherald.com