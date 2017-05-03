JPAC develops phone app for Jackson Park visitors

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) along with Project 120, the Chicago Park District, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers developed a high tech trail, Jackson Park in Your Pocket.

The trail introduces park visitors to the cultural and natural history of the park through films, narratives, maps, and photographs that bring to life the World Columbian Exposition of 1893, the Cold War Nike Missle site, the Japanese Garden of Phoenix, and the Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC).

Jackson Park in Your Pocket can be installed on Apple and Android devices through Vamonde, which is a new Chicago platform for content producers who develop stories for cultural travelers.

Vamonde was founded by Dr. Anijo Matthew who is a professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) and includes content from the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Chicago Park District, CTA, Navy Pier, Choose Chicago, Chicago Design Museum. Vamonde is also available to download on Apple and Android devices.

t.hill@hpherald.com