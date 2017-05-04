Annual 57th Street Art Fair around the corner

By WENDELL HUTSON

Contributing Writer

This year’s 57th Street Art Fair will celebrate its 70th anniversary in Hyde Park with a social media contest and other festivities for the community.

Five social media winners, who tweet their best photos from the fair, will be chosen each day and will win a free 57th Street T-Shirt and tote bag.

The free fair runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. The outdoor fair will occupy two blocks near the William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave. The school is a partner with the fair and will organize the food court. And profits raised at the fair will benefit the school’s PTA, according to organizers.

About 20,000 people are expected at this year’s fair, according to organizers, and attendees can enjoy live music, activities for children, food vendors, and 200 exhibitors both locally and nationally.

“This fair is a community event organized by volunteers who want to showcase art work and use the wonderful neighborhood of Hyde Park as a backdrop,” said Tali Hylen, a spokeswoman for the fair. “Families are encouraged to attend because there’s something for everyone at the fair.”