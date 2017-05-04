King announces members for Michael Reese CAC

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th) has assembled members for the Michael Reese Community Advisory Council. The advisory committee, which consists of five individuals, will assist in reviewing the submitted Request For Proposals (RFPs) for the Michael Reese site, 2960 S. Ellis Ave.

“The Michael Reese Redevelopment project is one of the most striking developments taking place in the City of Chicago,” King said in a written statement. “As projects of this scale and other sizable plans emerge, it is critical that the community be afforded access and insight, while given the opportunity to contribute valuable input, to help shape the direction of projects. I am grateful to not only the Advisory Committee but to all the applicants for their interest in ensuring that this development considers the prerogative of the community.”

A selection committee consisting of 4th Ward community residents Leonard McGee, Bill Gerstein, Reverend Andrea Davidson, Jim Buckner and Rhonda McFarland chose the members of the advisory committee.

The selection committee evaluated each applicant based upon development experience, community involvement, proximity to the Michael Reese site and historic knowledge of the community.

Eighteen community professionals were selected from more than 50 applicants.

The eighteen member Advisory Committee includes: Bonnie Sanchez-Carlson, Jennifer Knight, Terry Nichols-Clark, Diane Dinkins-Carr, Sharon Eubanks–Pope, Craig Jeffrey, Jordan Buckner, Kevin Stanciel, Enrique Beckmann, Desmond Orr, Christopher Vaughn, Nicole Hayes, Tracey Bey, Janet Smith, Zakiyyah Muhammad, Kimshasa Baldwin, John Smith, and Calvin Lyons.

The Michael Reese Hospital Campus Site has been vacant since the hospital closed in 2008. The city purchased the site in 2009 hoping to host the 2016 Summer Olympics, the winning bid for the Olympics was granted to Rio de Janeiro.

In October of last year, the Department of Planning and Development called for proposals to redevelop the property. The response date for requests ended on Feb. 22.

t.hill@hpherald.com