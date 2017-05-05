Broncos honor seniors on “Kenwood’s National Signing Day”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

Although most schools celebrate “National Signing Day” in the month of February, the Kenwood Academy High School staff, led by athletic directors Danae Russell and Charles Tabb, hosted its third annual “Kenwood National Signing Day” event on Thursday, May 4, at Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

National Signing Day, is usually celebrated the first Wednesday of February. It is the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for college football with a school that is a member of the United States National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Although all NCAA sports have at least one National Signing Day, and most have two, college football’s version is by far the most widely followed by fans and sports media.

The King Room at Kenwood was filled, Thursday evening, with family, teachers, coaches, students and friends from the community, who were in attendance to celebrate the 11 seniors that earned athletic scholarships in the areas of basketball, baseball, and football from Division I and Division II schools.

As each athlete took their place at the table to sign letters of intent to their prospective schools, they expressed their gratitude for the love and support from the community.

“My last three years playing for Kenwood was very special,” said Alyssa Moore, former guard of the Lady Broncos basketball team who will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in the fall with a basketball scholarship. “Although I was hurt this season, I’m looking forward to being a better player, a better person, and a better student on the next level.”

Kenwood Academy Broncos varsity sports players who have made commitments to university sports teams include:

Basketball:

Manny Patterson, University of Wisconsin Green Bay

Cameron Bowles, Chicago State University

Tarshiea Page, Harris-Stowe State University of Missouri

David Hunt, Rend Lake College of Illinois

Zion Patrick, ASA College of Miami

Jabari Simpson, William Penn University of Pennsylvania

Alyssa Moore, [2016 verbal commitment] University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Four additional athletes also made sports scholarship commitments but were unable to attend the event due to spring sports competitions.



Kenwood Broncos Senior Class Career Stats and Accolades:

Angelo Mayo

Football

• As a senior, finished with 900+ receiving yards and 10 Touchdowns

Baseball

• Most Improved Player

• Third Highest Batting Average this year

• Help lead team to Final Four Chicago Public Schools Baseball Tournament in the spring of 2016

Alyssa Moore

Basketball

• Led the Lady Broncos to two Regional and Sectional playoff finishes during the 2014-16 season campaign

• Team Captain for the 2016 Season

Cameron Bowles

Basketball

• “Sleepers on the Rise” Article in 2016 Sun-Times

• Three-time Conference Champion at Homewood-Flossmoor

• MVP and All-Tournament team Chicago Heights Classic (2016)

• Chicago Public Schools Red Central Conference Leader in Blocks

• Participant in Public League All-Star Game

Dave Hunt

Basketball

• Team Captain during 2016-2017 season

• Received All-Conference honors

• Averaged 13 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, and 6 assists per game as a senior

• NCAA Qualifier with a 3.4 GPA

• Two athletic scholarship offers from Lincoln University and Paine University

Jabari Simpson

Football/Track-In-Field

• Four -time Hyde Park Herald – Player of the Week

• Holds Kenwood Record for Most Touchdown in a Single Game (6)

• Holds Kenwood Record for Most Touchdown in a Season (25)

Jared Hunt

Baseball

• Received Captain’s Award as a junior

• Lead team in Batting Average as a junior

• Two-time Player of the Month for Chicago White Sox Ace Travel Team

• Double Duty Classic All-Star

• Final Four in Chicago Public Schools Baseball Tournament last year

Manny Patterson

Basketball

• MVP Award as Sophomore

• Averaged 15.0 Point/game and 9 rebounds/game this season

• All-Tournament Team in Tournament of Champions this year

• Received All-City and All-State recognition junior and senior year

• Averaged 13 points/game and 11rebounds/game

• Received eight NCAA Division 1 scholarship offers

Taylor Jackson

Baseball

• Received Team Leadership award

• Two-time All-Tournament Team player in Iowa and Florida Tournaments as a junior

• Won MVP award last year in Atlanta tournament

• Final Four in Chicago Public Schools Baseball Tournament last year

Tarsheia Page

Basketball

• Honorable Mention All-State as a senior

• Scored over 1,000 point in her high school career

• MVP of 2015-2016 season

• Two-time Regional Champions (2016 and 2017 )

• Received All City and All Conference recognition junior and senior year

Zion Fitzpatrick

Football

• Captain of Football team as a senior

• Defensive MVP and Most Improved Player of 2016 Season

Rhyan Hayes

• Scholarship Athlete

(No Stats Available)