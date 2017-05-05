Return of the Robot Revolution exhibit at MSI

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, is gearing up for the return of the Robot Revolution which is a national touring exhibit. The exhibition features more than 40 robots and will open to the public on Thursday, May 11.

The exhibit features a collection of cutting-edge robots that have been received from innovative research labs, universities and robotic companies worldwide. Guests visiting the exhibit will have the opportunity to interact, learn, and play with robots. The display will also include a selection of new robots in honor of its return to Chicago: RoboThespian, the Cube Solver, Daisy, and Omron LD Mobile robot.

RoboThespian is a life-sized humanoid robot that greets guests at the entrance of the exhibit. The Cube Solver can solve a Rubik’s Cube in a short amount of time. Daisy is a hexapod robot, with six snakelike legs that can navigate through terrain and Omron LD Mobile robot is a self-navigating industrial robot used in shipping factories.

Guests will also be able to play games and watch robot specialists repair and fix robots inside the RoboGarage and can learn how different types of robots can be used in search-and-rescue efforts.

Robot Revolution is not included in Museum Entry and requires an additional timed-entry ticket, which is $12 for adults and $9 for children between the ages of 3-11.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2018.

For more information about the exhibit visit msichicago.org

