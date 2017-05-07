Parker’s Pet Spa & Boutique to close permanently

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Parker’s Pet Spa & Boutique, 1340 E. 55th St., will be closing its doors permanently, according to an announcement made on its Facebook page and website on Friday, May 5. There is also a goodbye letter on the door of the shop and a letter from the state stating that the store’s license has been revoked. The spa and boutique had been around for a nearly a decade.

“There have been major shifts in the retail industry, specifically in the pet industry,” said a statement on the businesses’ Facebook page. With the sale of two of the largest online pet marketplaces being sold to Petsmart and another to Amazon, we simply cannot compete and keep the lights on.”

According to the post, the businesses website will be available, “to be an informative tool that you can go to anytime, we will also maintain our e-mail to answer your questions.”

Parker’s offered products and grooming for pets. The only remaining pet store in the Hyde Park area is Sprocket & Stone, 1013 E. 53rd St.

“We love you and Hyde Park, although it has been a hard decision – it is one that must be made,” said in a written statement on Facebook.

Anyone with comments or questions can send an email to michael@parkersnaturals.com or call 312-343-0107.

