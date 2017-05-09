U. of C. professors to host panel discussion on discipline regarding protestors at campus events

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Professors at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) will host a panel discussion, Thursday, May 11, in regard to how people are disciplined for protesting at events held on campus.

The discussion titled “Disciplining Speech: A Critical Discussion of the Chicago Principles” will include Randal Picker law school professor, who chairs the Committee on University Discipline for Disruptive Conduct; Ken Warren English professor, and member of the Stone Committee on Freedom of Expression as well as other speakers.

The conversation held Thursday comes ahead of a vote by the faculty senate that will be reviewing changes to the university’s policy on dealing with people who disrupt campus events. The faculty senate will meet on Tuesday, May 23.

Thursday’s event will be held at 4:30 p.m. in Swift Hall, 1025 E. 58th St.

