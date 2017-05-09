U. of C. student workers file petitions to unionize

By TONIA HILL

Undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) are looking to unionize. Graduate Students United (GSU) the graduate worker labor union at U. of C. as well as a group of undergraduate student employees known as the Student Library Employees Union (SLEU) filed separate petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Sunday, May 7.

The SLEU had assistance from Teamsters Local 743, a local labor union who delivered their interest cards to the NLRB’s offices in Chicago.

The SLEU’s petition is calling for an election to determine whether student library employees can unionize and obtain the legal right to negotiate with the university on issues regarding employee wages, hours, and third party legal representation in cases of Title IX, ADA (American Disability Act) and labor violations.

Anjali Dhillon, a second-year U. of C. student and organizer for the SLEU, said the organization had been gathering interest cards from students since January of this year.

“We all share an interest in better accountability from the university and pushing for more democratic processes on how our lives as student workers are affected by their policies and their contracts,” Dhillon said. “I think that with a union we’ll be able to negotiate for more job security, hours, higher wages and external legal arbitration in [the] case of workplace violation.”

Students released a written statement that claims that their wages are too low and that their hours are irregular for part-time student library employees who are in need of a “secure source of income, with some taking on second jobs outside of the university system to cover expenses necessary to receive an education.”

GSU hosted a rally on campus on Monday, May 8. Dhillon said GSU dropped off a letter to the administration about their wish to unionize. SLEU joined in solidarity of GSU and spoke at the rally.

Dhillon said the SLEU will be awaiting word from the NLRB “on whether we can carry on for an election and depending on their assessment we will carry out an election to formally unionize.”

As unionized workers students will be able to negotiate with the university to remedy workplace violations and they will also have the ability to participate in contract negotiations with the university.

Also, students will be able to push for third-party representation in workplace grievance procedures regarding cases of harassment, Title IX violations, and ADA violations.

“With external arbitration, unionized student workers will be able to ensure the university acts on its commitments to student safety and health,” according to the written release.

“Undergraduate student workers at private universities aren’t taken seriously as workers, but the fact is that these people, these students are employees as well who depend on consistent wages to even be students at a university,” Dhillon said. “They also deserve the right to negotiate for working conditions that’ll make them happy individuals and better students.”

