Annual Garden fair follows Mother’s Day weekend

The 58th Annual Hyde Park Garden Fair returns this month following Mother’s Day weekend and organizers said it will be filled with an assortment of plants and vibrant energy.

“The fair aims to beautify the neighborhood and encourage gardening,” said Lesley Bloch, chairman of the garden fair, which is a committee of the nonprofit Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference. “We hope to see everyone out at the fair picking out their favorite house plants.”

The outdoor fair runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in the courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center on 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue.

While admission is free a variety of plants will be available for sale from vegetable plants and shrubs to roses and wildflowers. And each year leftover plants are donated to local community organizations and schools, said George Rumsey, president of the HPKCC.

“There used to be a time when it was hard to find garden plants for sale in Hyde Park. Back then it was a hopeless cause,” Rumsey said. “But now the fair has changed all of that and brings a source of garden plants to Hyde Park.”

He added that the fair is a popular event each year as evident with long lines on opening day.

“This event is a big deal to the community,” he said. “And it should be when you think about the beauty plants bring to an environment.”

