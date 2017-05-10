Comcast plans hiring event for Hyde Park XFINITY store

Comcast recently announced plans to open an XFINITY Store this fall in Vue 53, 1322 E. 53rd St. Earlier this week, Comcast announced that will host a hiring event on Wednesday, May 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Chicago South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., to recruit about 15 full- and part-time employees for the store.



“The primary goal of the XFINITY Store is to provide an excellent customer experience,” Matt Quantz, Comcast’s regional vice president of sales, said in a written statement. “We’re hoping to find candidates who can provide great service to our customers and help the store achieve its business goals.”



At the event, Comcast will have:



Recruiting employees on hand to answer questions about careers at Comcast;

Managers and employees from other area XFINITY Stores who can answer questions about working in retail at Comcast; and

Computers attendees can use to apply for the open positions. Comcast also can assist attendees who want to apply using laptops, smartphones and tablets they bring to the event.

To apply for a position visit https://jobs.comcast.com and search for Sr. Sales Consultant positions in zip code 60615.

