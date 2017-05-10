Currie speaks at local Indivisible Chicago May meeting

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Indivisible Chicago – South Side, the local arm of the national Indivisible movement hosted its monthly meeting Monday night, May 1, at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.

This month’s meeting featured remarks by State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25).

Indivisible Chicago – South Side has clear goals, actions, and directives geared toward resisting President Donald Trump and his agenda. The group also supports issues in the statehouse in Springfield and locally regarding City Council.

For example, organizers are in support of House Bill 780. The bill would require candidates running for President and Vice President to release their tax returns for the last five years before the general election. Currie said she is confident that the House will pass the bill.

Members of the audience asked Currie a variety of questions about the state budget impasse, her views on an elected school board, minimum wage, and how she feels the progress of the organization thus far.

The budget impasse in the state has lasted for nearly two years. Social programs, federal workers, and public schools in the state have felt the effects of the lack of a budget.

“The problem in my view is [Gov. Bruce Rauner] decided to set a list of preconditions before he will get out the business of governing the state, Currie said. “Much of what goes on in state government is being paid for through consent decrees and court orders. I don’t think there’s the kind of pressure that will make the governor get off his high horse and do the right thing.”

Currie said the Legislature had presented a budget to the governor for authorization seven times “with his support without any preconditions.”

There is a bill that is moving through the chambers presently that will fund higher education and social services for the remainder of the fiscal year, Currie said, she is hopeful for the Senate to follow the lead of the House and pass the bill.

During the question and answer portion of the evening, Hyde Park resident Deb Hass asked Currie about her stance on an elected school board for Chicago Public Schools. Hass said that Currie voted against a bill for an elected school board previously.

“You are one of the only representatives who voted against it in the house last time around,” Hass said. “Given the recent activity with our former CPS CEO (Barbara Bryd-Bennett) in Chicago going to prison and the lack of transparency and accountability across the board through the current board.”

There is an elected school board bill currently in the works in the Illinois statehouse it would change the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) board from a mayor-appointed school board to an elected school board.

The bill will also allow the Illinois general assembly to divide the City of Chicago into 20 electoral districts for seats on the Chicago Board of Education. The bill was voted out favorably 18-1 from a House committee on Wednesday, March 15.

Currie responded and said that if the bill comes up for a vote in the House that she would vote against it again.

“Chicago is a fractious, divided segregated city and I think the idea of a large number of people elected from various parts of the city is first of all too many people,” Currie said. “I don’t know how you’re going to solve the differences between south side frustration and anger at the north side when you divide the city geographically. There’s no element that says an elected school board leads to a better achieving student.”

The meeting also featured updated reports from branches within the organization including voting rights, campaigns, anti-war, health care, and immigration working groups.

Currie encouraged the large crowd of people on Monday to keep pushing.

“What does give me cheer is you, Indivisible popping up all the country,” Currie said. These organizations are newly energized there’s so much that it is going on [and] there’s such a fervor in the land I think at the end of the day we will make it better.”

t.hill@hpherald.com