Dollie M. Johnson, 78

Longtime Hyde Park resident and active community member, Dollie M. Johnson, died on Friday, May 5, 2017, surrounded by loved ones. Johnson started her career with the Hyde Park YMCA, the North Avenue YMCA, and she later served as the Associate Director, Urban Group, for the YMCA of the USA. She retired with 43 years of dedicated service.

Johnson is survived by her brother, Kevin McLain, and daughters Julie Cottrell (Kenny), Jennifer Washington (John), and Jill Tarby (Tim), grandchildren, Emily Tarby, Jada Washington, Jenna Washington, Natalie Tarby and Donald Cottrell, plus a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 10 am at A.A. Rayner & Sons, 318 E. 71st St.

Dollie M. Johnson