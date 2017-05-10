Dollie M. Johnson, 78
Johnson is survived by her brother, Kevin McLain, and daughters Julie Cottrell (Kenny), Jennifer Washington (John), and Jill Tarby (Tim), grandchildren, Emily Tarby, Jada Washington, Jenna Washington, Natalie Tarby and Donald Cottrell, plus a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 10 am at A.A. Rayner & Sons, 318 E. 71st St.
Jenifer L Grady
May 10, 2017 @ 11:18 am
I will miss Dollie for her voice, honesty, and earnest caring.