HPKCC funds program for local CPS teachers

The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC) provided funding for a group of science teachers to attend a science professional development program within the network of the Hyde Park- Kenwood Community Action Council (HPKCAC) schools at its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 4.

Each CPS CAC received $3,000 total, this year, to use for purposes such as materials or supplies for schools that participate in the CAC. The CACs were required to submit their plan to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) for how the money will be used before they receive it.

HPKCAC members presented plans in March that aligned with their three-point plan that consists of early childhood education, supporting middle school students and socio-emotional development.

HPKCAC received $3,000 from Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to advance projects connected with their mission. The council approved a proposal at its monthly meeting in March to use the CPS funding for both an arts and a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) professional development event for teachers at schools in its boundary area.

The CAC submitted their plans to CPS for approval on Monday, March 27.

Katie Gruber, president of HPKCAC, said on April 28, CPS placed some restraints on a portion of the plan to fund the professional development day for science teachers.

Gruber said the money that CPS was planning to give to CACs had run out due to budget cuts that are presently plaguing the entire district.

“We were informed that we would have to invite parents to this teacher professional development event in order to satisfy the constraints around spending Title I money,” Gruber said in a written statement. “This was not a welcome change because we knew that having parent stakeholders at a teacher professional development event could fundamentally change the dynamic of the meeting.”

Gruber said the CAC offered a compromise to CPS in which teachers prepare a short video and “explain new science standards and offer parents suggestions of ways that they could support their child’s science learning at home,” Gruber said.

She said CPS rejected their compromise and wanted to change the event for parents only and not teachers. The CAC was not willing to modify the event and was denied the $1,000 to fund the one-day event.

Gruber said they reached out to HPKCC to support the program and HPKCC at their monthly meeting, last week, agreed to fund the two-hour professional development event.

“I’m happy that the project is going to get funded,” Gruber said adding that it will support science teachers and help students get on the right track with science standards in preparation for the future.

The two-hour professional development session is for kindergarten to eighth-grade teachers who have been participating in the New Generation Science Standards collaborative project. The upcoming session will take place on Thursday, May 25, at the University of Chicago (U. of C.).

Fifteen science teachers from elementary schools including Kozminki , 936 E. 54th St.; Murray, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.; Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.; Shoesmith, 1330 E. 50th St.; Carnegie , 1414 E. 61st St; Drake, 2710 S. Dearborn St.; Mollison, 4451 S. King Drive; Emmett Till, 6543 S. Champlain Ave.; Wadsworth, 6650 S. Ellis Ave.; and Woodlawn, 6657 S. Kimbark Ave.; will attend the professional development session.

The CPS budget shortfall still looms over the district. On Friday, April 28, a federal judge threw out the district’s civil rights lawsuit against the state.

Associate Cook County Circuit Court Judge Franklin Valderrama denied CPS’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction and ruled in favor of the state’s motion to dismiss the suit. CPS could re-file the lawsuit with an amended complaint.

The suit alleged that the state discriminates against CPS students, who make up 20 percent of Illinois public school students. The district claims it only received 15 percent of the money appropriated for education. The group wants the state to provide equal funding for CPS students just as they do other schools in the state.

When the suit was filed, CPS officials said they would have to end the 2016-2017 school year on June 1, 20 days early if the state does not give the district more money.

Following the ruling, that same day Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that schools would not close three weeks early, but parents and Chicago residents are concerned about how CPS will pay to keep schools open.

Funds were chipped away across the district due to mid-year budget cuts as a result of a $46 million freeze in school spending from Gov. Bruce Rauner.

