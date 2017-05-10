Memorial service for Sue Purrington to be held at Promontory Point

A memorial service for longtime activist and Hyde Park resident Suzanna “Sue” Juliet Purrington, who died on Monday, Nov. 28, will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Promontory Point Fieldhouse, 5491 S. Shore Drive, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Purrington helped with the founding of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in Chicago, was an executive director of the Chicago chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), and helped guide several political campaigns. In the latter part of her career, she worked for Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th).

Her family has asked that donations be made to charities in Purrington’s memory.

See Purrington’s full obituary.