Obama Foundation announces Glenn Brown as Chief Digital Officer

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Obama Foundation today, Wednesday, May 10, named Glenn Brown as Chief Digital Officer. With the new role Brown will lead the foundation’s digital engagement efforts, including content strategy and production through the foundation’s platforms and media and technology partnerships.

“It is an honor to join the Obama Foundation, President Obama has challenged us to develop digital media and tools to help connect the foundation’s hub on the South Side of Chicago to people around the world,” Brown said in a written statement. “We look forward to partnering with media makers and technology developers large and small, and everyday citizens from all walks of life, toward this end.”

Brown began work at the foundation as a consultant in June 2016 and helped to manage the launch of Obama.org in January. He is also a Venture Fellow at Betaworks, a start-up studio and investment firm in New York, and a member of the Board of Directors of The Texas Tribune. Previously, Brown worked at Twitter from 2011-2015, while there he co-founded Twitter Amplify, a premium video program featuring hundreds of partnerships with professional sports leagues, broadcasters, and live events worldwide.

“We are thrilled to have Glenn on our team leading our digital engagement efforts,” David Simas, CEO of the Obama Foundation, said in a written statement. “Glenn has an extensive background developing and executing innovative digital efforts for diverse projects and initiatives.”

t.hill@hpherald.com