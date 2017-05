A lakefront safety class, sponsored by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and presented by City of Chicago Commissioner Jose Santiago, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at 57th Street Beach, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive.

The class, which is open to all ages, will focus on water safety, boating safety, and will include a rescue demonstration.