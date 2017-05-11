U. of C. hosts meeting to discuss “Plan Sub-Area O”

University of Chicago Office of Civic Engagement is hosting a community meeting to discuss the University of Chicago Woodlawn Avenue Plan Sub-Area O, the plan for University of Chicago-owned properties in the 5700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue and 5757 South University Avenue. The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in Saieh Hall, 1160 E. 58th St., in room 021. For more information call Matthew Curtin at 773-834-4773.