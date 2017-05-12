Hyde Park Chicago Children’s Choir members prep for annual concert

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Hyde Park Chicago Children’s Choir members are in preparation for their annual concert. The concert titled “Paint the Town Red” will feature 4,600 singers from the organization who will perform at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., on Friday, May 26.

Students from Woodlawn Elementary Community School, 6657 S. Kimbark Ave., and Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th Place, both have in-school choirs and are currently rehearsing weekly for the upcoming concert.

Hyde Park is also one of the 10 neighborhood choirs within the Chicago Children’s Choir and has choir members from multiple schools in the neighborhood.

The event includes one morning concert at 11 a.m., and an evening show at 6:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The Chicago Children’s Choir was founded in Hyde Park in 1956, with the mission to unite young people of diverse backgrounds. The group has 4,600 members who are enrolled across 57 Chicago zip codes and there are 106 choirs within 80 Chicago schools.

For more information about “Paint the Town Red” visit ccchoir.org

t.hill@hpherald.com