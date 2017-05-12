Obama Foundation announces Lynn Taliento as chief programming officer

The Obama Foundation announced Lynn Taliento as Chief Programming Officer. At the Obama Foundation, Lynn Taliento will lead the development of the Foundation’s programmatic initiatives.

Prior to joining the foundation, Taliento was the leader of the Global Philanthropy Practice at McKinsey & Company. She is a founding board member of Malala Yousafzai’s organization, the Malala Fund, which advocates for girls’ secondary education around the world. She is also board chair of water.org, a nonprofit founded by Gary White and Matt Damon that has pioneered the “WaterCredit” approach to making water and sanitation solutions affordable for all.

“The Obama Foundation is developing a living, working center for citizenship that will inspire people and communities to take on the biggest challenges and ‘show up’ for the most important office in any democracy, citizenship,” David Simas, who was recently selected as the chief executive officer of the foundation, said in a written statement. “We are thrilled to have Lynn as part of our team leading the formation of programs that will train the next generation of engaged citizens, community organizers and world leaders.”

Taliento has a B.A. from Yale University and a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. She spent four years in McKinsey’s Mexico City Office and is fluent in Spanish. Taliento and her husband Michael Warren have two kids, Amelia and Noah, and live in Washington, D.C.

“I am very excited to join the team at the Obama Foundation and develop programs that will give people in Chicago and around the world the tools to address the challenges they see in their own communities,” Taliento said.