U. of C. to host annual career conference for high school students

The University of Chicago will host its seventh annual career conference for high school students on Saturday, March 13 at Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St. More than 300 students across the city will gather at U. of C. and spend the day learning about traditional and non-traditional career options.

The free annual conference is sponsored by the university’s Office of Civic Engagement’s Office of Special Programs-College Prep, which is in its seventh year.

The Kovler Foundation presented a $250,000 endowment gift in January. The gift will allow the program to continue. The conference has been named for Larry Hawking, the founding director of the Office of Special Programs at the request of the Kovler Foundation.

The conference includes interactive workshops and panel discussions with more than 75 professionals who will introduce high school students to a variety of career paths.

Students will learn about hiring trends, what skills employers look for in recent graduates, essay writing for college and scholarships.

The career conference is a component of UChicago Promise, which is a mission of U. of C. to increase college access and readiness for Chicago students.

At the close of breakout sessions, there will be remarks by Nichole Barnes Marshall, global head of diversity and inclusion at Aon Corporation, an alumna of the Office of Special Programs-College Prep.

Participating high school students attend Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.; Hyde Park High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.; Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St.; and UChicago Charter-Woodlawn Campus, 6420 S. University Ave.

