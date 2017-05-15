Hyde Park Community Players to hold auditions for Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Community Players (HPCP) will hold auditions for the William Shakespeare play “Twelfth Night” on Tuesday evening, May 16, at St. Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

There is no need to prepare anything ahead of time for the audition, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., a second audition day will take place Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m.

The play will be performed outdoors and will premiere on Friday, July 14.

For more information about HPCP visit hydeparkcommunityplayers.org.

t.hill@hpherald.com