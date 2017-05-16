Tim Black to be featured speaker at Public Newsroom event

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Historian and author Dr. Timuel Black will be the featured speaker in the Public Newsroom hosted by City Bureau and South Side Weekly at 6p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Build Coffee, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.

City Bureau board member and author, Audrey Petty, will interview Black.

Petty’s book “High Rise Stories” describes Chicago’s public housing projects through first-person narratives.

The pair will have a conversation on the art of oral history and Black’s experiences living and working on the South Side of Chicago.

The event is free and open to the public.

t.hill@hpherald.com