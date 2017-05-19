Firm announces partnership with UCPD to find its next police chief

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) has enlisted the help of Spelman Johnson, a Massachusetts based executive search firm to find its next chief of police for the U. of C. Police Department (UCPD). Spelman Johnson made the announcement on Wednesday, May 17. The firm’s vice president Mark A. Hall will be the lead on the assignment.

The new police chief is expected to start in July. Fountain Walker, former police chief had served in the role since Aug. 2015. According to his profile on LinkedIn, Walker is now the assistant vice president at New York University (NYU).

Joanne Nee, has since served as the interim police chief for UCPD.

The UCPD consists of 100 officers whose patrol area boundaries are on and around the U. of C. campus as well as extended patrols as far north as 37th Street, 65th Street south, Lake Shore Drive east, and Cottage Grove Avenue west.

t.hill@hpherald.com