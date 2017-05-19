The Hyde Park Historical Society Presents: Historic Cable Car Restoration

On Saturday, June 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Hyde Park Historical Society will share the status of the restoration of the cable car building, which began on May 1, and explain the challenges and solutions involved in the restoration. A discussion of the ongoing project will be led by masonry restoration contractor Jan Glowacki and preservationist Jack Spicer, who is overseeing the project. Members of the society said they are hosting this event to give thanks for the “generous donations from our members and the Hyde Park community.” The Hyde Park Historical Society is located at 5529 S. Lake Park Ave.