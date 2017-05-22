HPKCAC to hold its monthly meeting at Dyett

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Action Council (HPKCAC) will host its monthly meeting at Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St., on Wednesday, May 24. Items on the agenda include updates on HPKCAC’s art and science report and updates on a forthcoming read for a day event for Pre-K students.

Also, on the table for discussion is the now live Chicago Public Schools (CPS), GoCPS, which is a new website designed to streamline the high school application process for CPS students. The goal, according to the site, is to “create a common high school application where students and their families will be able to: review all school and program options in place, rank schools based on program choices based on their preferences, and be matched with their highest possible choice for high school.”

HPKCAC’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be in room 113 at Dyett.

