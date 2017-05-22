“Obama Day” may be observed in Illinois

By KYLER SUMTER

Intern

Chicagoans celebrate former President Barack Obama, former Kenwood resident, on most days of the year, but this summer “Obama Day” may become an official holiday.

Illinois Statehouse Representatives passed the measure for Obama’s birthday, Aug. 4, to become an official holiday by a unanimous vote of 87-0 on Friday, May 19.

The day will be seen as commemorative holiday. Unlike a state holiday, state offices, businesses, workplaces, and schools will not close in recognition of “Obama Day.” It will simply be a day to reflect on the past president’s accomplishments from his start in Hawaii, to his days as a community organizer and civil rights attorney in Chicago, to his 1997 election to the Illinois State Senate, to his 2005 election to the U.S. Senate, to his 2008 election to the presidency and his 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.

The bill will now be sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner for the official stamp of approval.

According to a Chicago Tribune article, a similar bill, which would’ve made the President’s birthday a state holiday, was defeated back in March. Opposing state representatives believed it was important to honor the first African-American President’s legacy in the state where he rose to political acclaim but did not believe that people should get the workday off to observe the holiday. Rauner and several GOP members’ concerns were the economic impact of closing facilities on holidays.

While the holiday won’t be the state holiday that many sought after, it will still be a day set apart to honor Obama’s legacy.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times article one of the bills’ sponsors Rep. Marcus C. Evans Jr., D-Chicago had this to say on the House floor during discussion on the bill.

“Mr. Obama served this country well, and I really believe personally, that we should give folks their flowers while they’re still alive,” Evans Jr. said. “So honoring our president while he can experience it and feel it and show the love, I think is needed.”

