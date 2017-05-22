Soldier Field 10 mile to be held on Saturday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Dr., 10-mile race will be held this Saturday, May 27. The race features a 10-mile course starting and finishing in Soldier Field.

Due to the race there will be closures Northbound on Lake Shore Drive. Lake Shore Drive between 57th and 31st streets will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The northbound entrance at 31st Street will be open, to gain access take King Drive north to 31st Street.

