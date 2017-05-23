Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce hosts State of the County Coffee with Toni Preckwinkle

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer and KYLER SUMTER, Intern

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle hosted the “State of The County Coffee” event, May 23, for residents, business owners, and community leaders in the Hyde Park area.

Wallace Goode, executive director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, moderated the event. Goode introduced Preckwinkle, who informed the attendees about policy changes that are taking place in the areas of public health, public safety, and economic development.

“We spend more time on keeping our people incarcerated than keeping our people educated,” Preckwinkle said, in front of an intimate crowd of about 40 attendees. “The larger context has a tremendous impact on us and it’s mostly negative and devastating.”

During the presentation, Preckwinkle explained how certain policy changes on the national level could impact the state, mainly Cook County. When it comes to health care, 87 percent of the county’s funds go toward public health and public safety, “46 percent [is] allocated to public health, and 41 percent [is] allocated to public safety,” Preckwinkle said.

On the national level, with the house voting to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Preckwinkle said that if the senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act it would have a detrimental effect on Cook County residents.

“In Cook County alone, 480,000 people got health care because of the Affordable Care Act,” Preckwinkle said. “That’s nearly half a million people, 145,000 of those people are in our own managed Medicaid program.”

Preckwinkle explained that Cook County residents who worked jobs, made minimum wage or less, and had no insurance could be eligible for federally supported health care coverage through Medicaid expansion. She warned that if action is not taken to stop the Affordable Care Act repeal in a timely manner, there would be consequences not only for the individuals who get coverage but also for all of those who are Cook County taxpayers.

“We estimate that if they do away with Medicaid expansion, it’s at least $300 million or as much as $800 million [in cost for taxpayers],” Preckwinkle said.

In spite of the public health challenges on the national level, Preckwinkle said that the county is in good financial shape for the next three years due to raising the sales tax on sweetened beverages.

Preckwinkle said during her three years as a part of former Mayor Harold Washington’s administration she worked in the department of economic development. Once she was elected as the Cook County Board President one of the first things she did was try to reach out to the head of the Bureau of Economic Development. She discovered the county did not have a Bureau of Economic Development but instead had separate departments that handled economic matters. So the county put them together to form the Bureau of Economic Development.

In addition to the bureau, the county formed the Chicago Regional Growth Initiative (CRGI). CRGI is a council of economic advisors that include county executives from Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties and the City of Chicago/World Business Chicago.

She said the CRGI is working together to strengthen the economy through four sectors: industrial, transportation distribution and logistics, exporting, and foreign direct investment.

In addition to economics, others voiced their concerns about issues pertaining to public safety, education and the poverty to prison pipeline.

According to Preckwinkle, it currently costs $50,000 a year, which is about $152 a day, to keep a person incarcerated.

“We worked hard to reduce the number of people in our jails,” she said, referencing the 25 percent reduction the county has seen in the jail population since her arrival in 2010. “The jails in this country are poor houses. The people in jail aren’t the people who committed the most serious crimes, they’re the poorest.”

