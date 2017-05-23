Kids ride free on Metra all summer long beginning this weekend

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Starting this weekend, children 11 and under will be able to ride the Metra for free throughout the summer according to an announcement made by Metra on Monday, May 22.

“Let Metra take you to great destinations this summer so you can spend more time with your family and less time worrying about traffic and parking,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno in a written statement. “Our $8 Weekend Pass and the fact that kids ride free all summer makes Metra the most affordable option.”

Up to three children under 11 can ride for free with an adult starting this weekend through Labor Day.

In anticipation of the holiday weekend extra trains for the Metra Electric Line will depart from Millennium Station beginning at 1:25 p.m., on Friday, May 26. For a complete schedule visit metrarail.com.

t.hill@hpherald.com