Garden Fair Shoppers are the best in the world

To the Editor

We want to thank the shoppers at the Hyde Park Garden Fair.

You are the best customers in the world! The members of the Garden Fair committee want to say “thank you” for your devotion to the Fair. For 58 years, we’ve tried to bring the best plants we can find to our neighborhoods, and you respond year after year with shopping carts filled with annuals, perennials, veggies, native plants, hanging baskets, and more!

Whether you came from Hyde Park-Kenwood, or from Evanston, Oak Park, or Beverly, we sincerely appreciate your support for the Garden Fair. This past weekend was awful-lightning, cold winds off the lake, drenching downpours. But we never stopped having customers. You are amazing and dedicated!

And a special thank-you to the many volunteers who always make the fair work. We know we get anxious when unloading trucks, tired when stabbing price tags, and concerned while sorting and organizing. But your patience and understanding as “unloaders,” adder-uppers, and cashiers keep the fair running.

Thank you for another memorable year. Remember the Garden Fair is always the weekend after Mother’s Day. Get there early to get the best!

With warmest regards,

Hyde Park Garden Fair Committee

hydeparkgardenfair.org