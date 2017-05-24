Hyde Park Brew Fest returns this summer

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe will host and sponsor the 2017 Hyde Park Brew Fest.

The event will take place Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, on Harper Avenue and Harper Court near 53rd Street. The fest will feature samplings from over 80 different beer vendors and wines and mixed drinks. There will be food from local restaurants such as Ja’Grill and Pork Chop. There will also be several music performances from nationally and internationally known DJ’s including Mad Skillz, J-ILLA, and BOI-Jeanius.

“The Kimbark Beverage Shoppe is very happy to sponsor the Hyde Park Brew Fest for a fourth year,” said Jonathan T. Swain, president of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St. “We believe that Hyde Park has the best Chicago has to offer and festivals like this showcase the best neighborhoods.”

The event is free to the public, but will offer ticket packages of 40 dollars and 20 dollars to sample beer.

For more information on the Hyde Park Brew Fest, please visit hpbrewfest.com

