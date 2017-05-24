Hyde Park Farmers Market makes its return to Harper Court

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Downtown Hyde Park Farmers Market, 5235 S. Harper Court, will make its return this summer every Thursday of the month, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 through Oct. 26.

For the fourth year in a row, the Hyde Park Market will feature dozens of local farms, bakeries and other organic and fresh vendors including; Steven Frank Farms (produce), Katic Breads (bakery), Marilyn’s Bakery (bakery), Lyons Farms (produce), V’s Delight (jams and jellies), Smits Farms (produce), Stamper Cheese (cheese), Noffke Farms (produce), C&D Meats (meats), La Farine Bakery (bakery), Not Just Cookies (bakery), Douser Pastries & Breads (bakery), Moorish Valley (pasta, spices,honey), La Provence (bakery), Plus Professionals (soaps) and Pedal Heads, who will offer children’s bike lessons.

The market will accept LINK and Senior Farmers Market

Coupons and will match any purchase up to $25 per cardholder, per

market day.

The market will also provide a free community tent for non-profit

organizations and local businesses to better reach farmers market

shoppers.

“The market provides the tent, table, and two chairs,” said Eric

Reaves, program manager of the South East Chicago Commission.

Reaves said the market is asking that groups staff their tent from 7 a.m. to 1p.m.

For more information on the Downtown Hyde Park Farmers Market and how to reserve a community tent, email Amy Srodon at acsrodon@uchicago.edu.

hpherald@hpherald.com