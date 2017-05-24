Some Hyde Parkers still not sold on closing Cornell Drive for OPC

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A group of Hyde Park residents are not sold on recommendations by the Obama Foundation to close Cornell Drive for the future Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC). Members of the East Hyde Park Committee discussed the possible implications of the closure at their monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at Montgomery Place, 5500 S. Shore Drive.

The consensus of the group is that the closing of Cornell Drive, a six-lane road that runs through Jackson Park from 57th Street south to 67th Street, would not benefit Hyde Park residents because of existing traffic patterns.

When former President Barack Obama unveiled the designs for the OPC, he mentioned that the plan recommended closing Cornell Drive.

At the unveiling on Wednesday, May 3, at the South Shore Cultural Center, Obama said, “You can’t have little kids playing next to a road. You can’t have sledding into the road. You can’t walk to the Lagoon because there is no place to cross the street. Let’s restore Jackson Park to the original vision and let’s make sure traffic is accommodated down Lake Shore Drive as well as down along 59th Street.”

When the idea to close Cornell Drive was mentioned, the design team conducted traffic studies in consultation with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT).

“We are confident that we will not be adding to commute times as a consequence of closing Cornell,” Obama said. “With the most minimal mitigation measures ‚Ä¶ a commute might be an additional one to three minutes.”

Obama said he does not want everyone to be fixated on the traffic and lose sight of what’s possible but members of the committee believe closing Cornell Drive would add on more time to commutes.

George Kotnour, organizer for the East Hyde Park Committee, said drivers are already packing side streets to avoid traffic on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., intersection.

“They [drivers] are exiting from 47th to 53rd streets to avoid the intersection at the museum because the traffic is backed up,” Kotnour said. “From about 4 p.m. to about 6:30 p.m., they’re flooding the streets of Hyde Park [on] Cornell, Hyde Park Boulevard at 53rd Street and 51st street with a lot of excess traffic.”

Louise McCurry, president of the Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC), welcomes the closure of Cornell. She said for years, the intersection of 59th Street and Cornell Avenue has caused numerous accidents and is unsafe for pedestrians who wish to cross the road to access the Japanese garden and Wooded Island.

“Most people park and walk across, families who want to go to the Wooded Island or go to the Japanese garden have to cross there at 59th, it’s dangerous,” McCurry said. “The traffic that’s turning doesn’t stop, that traffic that’s going straight down Cornell doesn’t stop.”

Currently at the intersection of 59th Street and Cornell Avenue, there is a pedestrian crosswalk and a traffic light. Drivers can either go left going towards MSI or right to go south on Cornell Drive.

Though there is a pedestrian crosswalk, there is not a pedestrian signal. As a result, McCurry said, drivers often don’t stop to let pedestrians cross.

“We’ve been talking about this for five years,” McCurry said. “The crosswalks haven’t worked they need a light, people just simply ignore the crosswalk and drive right through it. I bike there every day [and] I have someone trying to run me over every day.”

The JPAC reached out to the Chicago Department of Transportation about their desire for a pedestrian signal. McCurry said she sent pictures to them and expects to have a meeting with them at some point to discuss the issue.t.hill@hpherald.com

Should Cornell Drive be closed in order to build the Obama Presidential Center?

Share your thoughts with us.

