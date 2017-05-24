Local Indivisible group preps for March for Truth

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Indivisible Chicago – South Side is gearing up for the March for Truth, which is being organized by the citywide chapter, Indivisible Chicago the first major march organized by the newly formed citywide organization.

Mark Sorkin, one of the organizers for Indivisible Chicago – South Side, said the local group will be participating in the march and are encouraging members to attend, fundraise, and volunteer.

The March for Truth will be held on Saturday, June 3. According to the Indivisible Chicago’s website the March is calling on accountability and transparency from federal, state, and local officials. Also, the group is marching for an independent investigation into the connection between Russia and President Donald Trump’s administration.

The group also cites, the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, what the group believes is the Trump administration’s attempts to cover up possible corruption, and their desire to march in solidarity with other marches across the country as the reason why they are holding the march.

The March has three goals:

– A special prosecutor must be named, an independent commission must be established,¬†and Congressional investigations should be properly resourced and pursued free of partisan interests;

– As much information should be made available to the public as possible, and as soon as possible;

– If crimes were committed or if collusion is discovered, it must be prosecuted.

The March will begin at 11 a.m. at Federal Plaza, 230 S. Dearborn St. For more information about the March for Truth visit marchfortruthchi.org, or www.marchfortruth.info. Indivisible Chicago also has a fundraising page on Go Fund Me gofundme.com/marchfortruthchi.

As of Herald Press time, the group has raised $4, 265,which is almost half of its $10,000 goal.

