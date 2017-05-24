Metra schedule changes would provide trains every 20 minutes in Hyde Park

By KYLER SUMTER

Intern

Metra is rolling out a proposal to change the schedule for the Metra Electric Line which would provide train service every 20 minutes or less between Millennium Station and the three Hyde Park Stations: 51st/53rd Street, 55th/56th/57th Street and 59th Street.

Metra announced the changes at a meeting Wednesday and also announced that public meetings will be held in June to get residents’ input on the changes before finalizing the schedule.

According to the Metra website, “The revised schedule adjusts service to better reflect ridership demands and anticipated development in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, where more than 1,700 residential units have been planned or recently constructed.”

The change in schedule would also improve midday service on the South Side of Chicago between 63rd and Kensington; wait time for each train would decrease from two hours to one.

While the changes reduce wait times in between trains, residents are concerned about the elimination of trains to accommodate this change in scheduling.

“We are proposing a reduction to Saturday and some weekday train service due to extremely light ridership,” the website said. “The new schedule eliminates or combines lightly used trains, mostly on the Blue Island and South Chicago branches. Ridership on the impacted trains is extremely light.”

Metra says the nine Blue Island Branch and the nine South Chicago Branch trains they may eliminate carry an average of less than 10 passengers a day and that many of these trains carry just one to two passengers a day. The train carrying the most passengers that may be eliminated carries an average of 25 passengers a day.

Their main goal is to “stem the loss of ridership on the Metra Electric Line, which has been declining for years despite the fact that the line has the newest cars and most scheduled trains on our system.”

Metra will not be adding more service along any of its existing lines because of a lack of funds to do so. But they believe there are several alternative options for those who will be impacted by the train eliminations including CTA and Pace buses and Metra’s Rock Island Line for previous Blue Island Branch customers.

Overall Metra Electric Line ridership has decreased by close to 14 percent over the past six years, which is approximately 1.4 million passenger trips.

Their focus on the three Hyde Park stations is due to an increase in ridership that’s been observed in the past few years.

Hyde Park would see an increase to 18 inbound trains from a previous nine and an increase to 18 outbound trains from a previous seven on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. There also may be an additional expansion in service to accommodate new demand that the new Obama Presidential Center may bring.

“The Blue Island and South Chicago Branches have seen ridership decline 17.5 and 11.2 percent, respectively, over the past three years,” the website states. “However, recent data indicates that ridership at the three Hyde Park stations has grown by 7.6 percent over the past three years. We believe that Hyde Park’s recent growth and planned development points to the need for expanded service in the area.”

Before finalizing the schedule, Metra will host four community meetings to present the new schedule, hear feedback, and answer residents’ questions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

¥ June 19 – South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive

¥ June 20 – Flossmoor Village Hall, 2800 Flossmoor Rd.

¥ June 21 – Blue Island City Hall, 2434 Vermont St.

¥ June 22 – Polsky Exchange, University of Chicago, 1452 E. 53rd St., 2nd Floor