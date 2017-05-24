Robot Revolution exhibit is back at MSI

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Robot Revolution is back at The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, the national touring exhibit featured more than 40 robots and made its debut on Thursday, May 11.

The exhibit features a collection of cutting-edge robots that have been received from innovative research labs, universities and robotic companies worldwide. Guests visiting the exhibition will have the opportunity to interact, learn, and play with robots.

Robot Revolution premiered at MSI in 2015, and since then the exhibit has traveled across the country.

MSI’s robot exhibit development team worked alongside a group of robotics experts that provided insight on exhibition features.

The team includes lead advisor Dr. Henrik I. Christensen, Professor of Computer Science, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering at UC San Diego and director of the Institute for Contextual Robotics as well as Dr. Dennis Hong, professor and founding director of RoMeLa (Robotics & Mechanisms Laboratory) of the Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering Department at UCLA.

The display will also include a selection of new robots in honor of its return to Chicago: RoboThespian, the Cube Solver, Daisy, and Omron LD Mobile robot.

RoboThespian is a life-sized humanoid robot that greets guests at the entrance of the exhibit.

The Cube Solver can solve a Rubik’s Cube in a short amount of time. Daisy is a hexapod robot, with six snakelike legs that can navigate through terrain and Omron LD Mobile robot is a self-navigating industrial robot used in shipping factories.

Howie Choset, associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, Penn., along with his students started a company called Hebi Robotics.

Choset and Curtis Layton, who is one of the co-founders for Hebi developed Daisy.

“It’s a legged robot system it has all sorts of interesting applications. Search and rescue, recycling crawling up mounds of recyclables and so forth,” Choset said. “Our goal is to democratize the building of robots. Right now you need a Ph.D. 15 years of experience because there is so much grunt work…we want to take to that away so that people can go and build robots.”

The exhibit features four areas that involve robots and hands-on activities with robots: Cooperation, Smarts, Skills, and Locomotion.

Matthew Spenko developed the HyTAQ Quadcopter that came out of his lab at the Institute of Technology in Chicago. Spenko said he and his team wanted to study and build a robot that could move in the air and on the ground.

“It has this rolling cage that allows it to roll on the ground and it has the benefit that it can travel six to seven times farther than if it could travel in the air, Spenko said, “because you’re not expending all that energy just to hover. When it encounters an obstacle it has the ability to fly over that obstacle.”

Guests will also be able to play games and watch robot specialists repair and fix robots inside the RoboGarage and can learn how different types of robots can be used in search-and-rescue efforts.

Kathleen McCarthy director of collections and head curator at MSI said the exhibit will inspire future scientists and engineers.

“I love coming into this exhibit because there is such an energy to it,” McCarthy said. “There’s a lot of activity. Guests get to operate most of the robots, and we think it’s a great opportunity for kids to learn about the field.”

Robot Revolution is not included in Museum Entry and requires an additional timed-entry ticket, which is $12 for adults and $9 for children between the ages of 3-11.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2018.

For more information about the exhibit visit msichicago.org.

t.hill@hpherald.com