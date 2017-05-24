U. of C. to build 180-room hotel on 60th and Dorchester

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A new 180-room hotel is in the works by the University of Chicago (U. of C.). The announcement was made by U. of C. representatives at a community meeting held on Wednesday, May 10.

The meeting was called by Ald. Willie Cochran (20th) and held at the Chicago Theological Seminary, 1407 E. 60th St., and the purpose was to provide updates on upcoming projects on the south end of the campus.

One of the projects includes a 180-room hotel that will be situated on the corner of 60th Street and Dorchester Avenue. The full-service hotel will be developed and owned by Hospitality 3 LLC. Hospitality 3 LLC is a New York-based firm and has similar projects in New Haven, Conn., and Philadelphia. The hotel, will include meeting rooms, a fitness center, and a full-service restaurant.

Other projects mentioned at the meeting included the David M. Rubenstein Forum, the Keller Center, and the UChicago Charter School – Woodlawn.

The Rubenstein Forum will be an academic conference center and the building will host academic conferences, workshops, lectures, meeting, ceremonies and more. It will be built at 60th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, across from the planned hotel.

The Keller Center will house the U. of C. Harris School of Public Policy. The project consists of a major renovation and redesign of an existing building at 1307 E. 60th St., construction began in April and it is expected to be complete by fall 2018.

The UChicago Charter-Woodlawn is slated to be complete by the end of this year and is expected to open for classes in January 2018.

Also, Derek Douglas, U. of C. vice president for civic engagement, mentioned that the university is considering building a new residence hall at 61st Street and Dorchester Avenue.

t.hill@hpherald.com