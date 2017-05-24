U. of C. Medicine receives $100 million to establish the Duchossois Family Institute

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

University of Chicago Medicine (U. of C.) was gifted with $100 million, Wednesday, May 24, to establish The Duchossois Family Institute. The institute aims to develop research and interventions based on how the human immune system, microbiome, and genetics interact to maintain wellness.

The gift was given to U. of C. Medicine on behalf of The Duchossois Group Inc. Chairman and CEO Craig Duchossois, his wife, Janet Duchossois, and the Duchossois Family Foundation.

The contribution is the single largest gift in support of U. of C. Medicine and it is the fourth gift of $100 million or more to U. of C. The gift from the Duchossois family brings their lifetime charitable contributions to the academic medical center to $137 million.

In 2015, The Thomas L. Pearson and The Pearson Family Members Foundation made a grant of $100 million establishing The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts and The Pearson Global Forum at the Harris School of Public Policy.

In 2007, an anonymous donor gave $100 million to fund the Odyssey Scholarship Program for undergraduate student aid. To date U. of C. largest gift is $300 million, which was provided by investment entrepreneur David Booth, MBA’71, for whom U. of C.’s Booth School of Business is named.

The upcoming project called The Duchossois Family Institute: Harnessing the Microbiome and Immunity for Human Health will allow faculty and students to focus on preventing disease by “optimizing the body’s own defenses and finding new ways to maintain well-being,” according to U. of C.’s press release.

“We wanted to find a way to be transformative in our giving and looked to the University of Chicago and asked, ‘What is the nature of what’s in our bodies that helps us stay well?’” said Ashley Joyce, president of The Duchossois Family Foundation, in a written statement. “They came back with an answer that connected all the dots, confirming the potential for a new science of wellness that fundamentally explores how the immune system and microbiome interact.”

The Duchossois family began giving to the U. of C. after Richard Duchossois saw the care provided to his late wife, Beverly Duchossois, who was treated at what was then known as U. of C. Hospital for cancer. In 1980, Richard Duchossois launched the Beverly E. Duchossois Cancer Fund in her memory.

Since then the family has given U. of C. a total of $37 million including a named professorship and some cancer research funds as well as a $21 million gift in 1994 that established the Duchossois Center Advanced Medicine.

“The Duchossois Family Institute will draw on the creativity and skill of university researchers across many fields in bringing new perspectives to medical science, oriented toward making an impact that greatly benefits human lives,” U. of C. president Robert J. Zimmer said in a written statement. “We are grateful for the Duchossois family’s remarkable level of engagement in establishing this innovative alliance between medical experts and entrepreneurs.”

