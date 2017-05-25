CPD investigating two robberies that occurred on Monday night

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred Monday, May 22, that appear to be related according to The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD).

The first incident occurred at 6:30 p.m., a U. of C. staff member was walking on the on the 5200 Block of South Ingleside Avenue, when the victim was approached by two unknown people. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and took an iPhone and wallet before fleeing on foot. The victim reported no physical injuries and declined medical attention.

Just 10 minutes later, a U. of C. student was walking westbound on East 52nd Street at South Ingleside Avenue when two unknown people approached him. One struck the victim with his fist and demanded property. The victim handed over a wallet and cell phone to the suspects who fled on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

CPD is investigating both incidents.

t.hill@hpherald.com