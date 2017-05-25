Two people robbed near Obama’s Kenwood Home

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Two people were robbed as they were walking on the 1100 block of East 49th Street (near Greenwood Avenue) just after 3 a.m., Thursday, May 25. The victims a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were approached by two unknown men according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD). The offenders said that they had a gun but never displayed it. The men took a coach purse an iPhone, wallet, and a Moto X cellphone.

The suspects fled in a silver hatchback. The suspects were described as black men in their early 20s. No one is in custody. CPD is investigating.

