U. of C. community rallies for unionized graduate workers

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) community held a rally Thursday, May 25, in support of Graduate Students United’s quest toward union recognition.

Graduate Students United (GSU), which is the graduate worker labor union, as well as a group of undergraduate student employees known as the Student Library Employees Union (SLEU), filed separate petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday, May 8.

GSU filed a petition for a union election with the NLRB.

Administrators and lawyers from U. of C. are holding public hearings this week with the NLRB to discuss GSU’s petition. Specifically, discussions involve the form of the election and the size of the bargaining unit, according to Amanda Shubert of GSU.

“Administrators and their lawyers are trying to deny what is obvious that graduate workers are workers, who produce essential work for this university,” Shubert said. “We are the backbone of this university. Those hearings have been obstructed and delayed by administrators who refuse to recognize that graduate students are workers.”

The benefit of unionization according to GSU is the possibility of having a legal binding contract to enforce fair wages, benefits, and working conditions for graduate students.

With the union recognition GSU will negotiate with the university for a contract. The move toward unionization will also force the university according to GSU to address grievances in a different manner.

In a Feb. 22, and May 19, article in the Herald both undergraduate and graduate students have claimed that bias reports, which is the avenue for students to communicate grievances, are not satisfactory.

Willemien Otten, Professor of Theology and History of Christianity at U. of C., spoke in solidarity with the efforts of GSU on behalf of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) at the rally.

“We’ve supported your rights from the beginning for the right to unionize even before the NLRB saw the light,” Otten said. “We are very disappointed by the reaction of the university saying that the union faces a third party between you and the university.”

The rally included a short march from the where it was held on the quad near Edward Levy Hall, 5801 S. Ellis Ave., through the quad East onto 58th Street, to the front doors of Levy Hall where GSU organizers desired to drop off an agreement of recognition to U. of. C. administrators.

U. of C. has filed in opposition to GSU petition according to reports. The university according to documents does consider graduate students as employees.

“A union could come between students and faculty to make crucial decisions on behalf of students, focusing on collective interests rather than each student’s individual educational goals,” U. of C. president Robert Zimmer said in a written statement. “The nature of collective bargaining could also compromise the ability of faculty to mentor and support students on an individualized basis.”

Zimmer also noted that a union would not be an effective advocate for the interests of graduate students.

“The enhancements of the graduate student experience at [U. of C.] in recent years occurred without union representation,” said Zimmer in a written statement. “They were the result of direct interaction among graduate students, faculty, deans and the provost’s office.”

t.hill@hpherald.com