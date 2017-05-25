Volunteers wanted for annual 4th on 53rd Parade and Picnic

By KYLER SUMTER

Intern

It’s almost time for one of the standout experiences of the summer for Hyde Park residents, the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade.

The over 6,000 people who attend the Independence Day parade each year, which has included notable figures such as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and former President (then Senator) Barack Obama, can attest to the excitement the event brings. The parade includes decorated floats, marching bands, horses and caps off with a picnic in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St.

But in order for the festivities to go off without a hitch the 4th on 53rd Committee is seeking 100 volunteers.

“As the parade grows it has many more moving parts and therefore we need more people managing it,” said Wallace Goode, executive director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the committee. “Two years ago we had two floats, this year we will have 10 floats, so [we need] people managing those pieces, the floats, as they enter into the parade.”

Parade assistants are needed in three major roles: marshals, banner carriers, and decorators for the activities in the park.

Marshals help guide and assemble the groups who are marching by organizing them into their respective lines. They also march along side the parade to make sure the parade marchers keep pace and they keep watch for vehicles. Banner carriers are responsible for carrying the banners for specific groups and sections and walking in front of those groups. Activities in the park will last from noon to 4 p.m. and volunteers will be needed to “do everything from decorating, to running games, to performing on stage, to helping clean up,” Goode said.

The marshal position is the only position with an age requirement; the committee seeks volunteers who are 18 and older.

“[The requirements] are having two hands, two feet, and being willing to hang up decorations,” Goode said. “When it comes to decorating we had kids who were as young as 10 last year helping decorate the park, put up flags, put pinwheels in the flowerbeds. And we had somebody who was 77 helping us last year.”

With few age requirements volunteering is another way for families to have fun and decorate for the parade together.

Three or four volunteers will also be needed each Sunday for the Nichols Park Summer Sunday Concert Series, which starts on July 9 and lasts until Sept. 10.

In a 4th on 53rd Street Parade press release, organizers stressed that the parade is one “where everybody marches”. They urge participants to get up to join the festivities as marchers instead of sitting on the sidelines as watchers.

It is suggested for those who plan to march to register online but those who don’t register won’t be turned away.

“Initially we want people to register because that helps us schedule people, where they are at the parade, we don’t want two bands next to each other, that kind of stuff,” Goode said. “But quite candidly this is Hyde Park, people have been showing up to this for 26 years and some of them will never register they just show up. We don’t turn anybody down but it helps if they register.”

To register as a volunteer or a marcher for the 4th on 53rd parade, visit http://www.4thon53rd.com.

