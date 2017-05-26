Chicago Children’s Choir alums to perform at First Unitarian

By TONIA HILL

Chicago Children’s Choir (CCC) alumni will perform for a service at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn, Ave., on Sunday May 28 at 10 a.m.

The performance on Sunday is a part of the CCC’s 60th Anniversary Alumni Weekend.

The Chicago Children’s Choir was founded in Hyde Park in 1956, with the mission to unite young people of diverse backgrounds. The group has 4,600 members who are enrolled across 57 Chicago zip codes and there are 106 choirs within 80 Chicago schools.

