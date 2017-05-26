Montgomery Place to host exploration of music and imagination with Grammy-winning composer

Montgomery Place will host an exploration of music and imagination with Grammy-winning composer Augusta Read Thomas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive. Thomas established the University of Chicago’s Center for Contemporary Composition in 2010 and was appointed the Mead Composer-in-Residence at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the 1996/1997 season, serving until 2006. Her auditory and visual presentation will encompass sketches, manuscripts and her methodology for composing. The event is intended to offer prospective residents a chance to become acquainted with the life plan community, which offers older adults an abundance of opportunities for self-enrichment. Lunch will be provided, but reservations are required for this free event. Call 773-753-4582 by Friday, June 2.