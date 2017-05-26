UCPD reports a third robbery that occurred last Monday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) was notified on Tuesday, May 23, about a third robbery that occurred in the same area within an hour of two other incidents on Monday, May 22, according to a security alert update released on Friday, May 26.

At 7:25 p.m. on Monday, a U. of C. student was walking eastbound near the 1200 Block of East 54th Street when four people approached him. The suspects struck the victim and knocked him to the ground. The offenders took his briefcase before fleeing, on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital by the emergency responders for treatment. The Chicago Police Department is investigating.

On Monday two other incidents occurred within the span of 10 minutes.

The first took place at 6:30 p.m. when a U. of C. staff member was walking on the on the 5200 Block of South Ingleside Avenue. Two unknown people approached the victim. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and took an iPhone and wallet before fleeing on foot. The victim reported no physical injuries and declined medical attention.

Just 10 minutes later, a U. of C. student was walking westbound on East 52nd Street at South Ingleside Avenue when two unknown people approached him. One struck the victim with his fist and demanded property. The victim handed over a wallet and cell phone to the suspects who fled on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

CPD is investigating both incidents.

